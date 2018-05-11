kristen bell
- Pop CultureDax Shepard Net Worth 2023: What Is The Actor Worth?The engaging life of Dax Shepard, an actor, writer, and podcast host whose talents and passions, culminating in a massive net worth.By Jake Skudder
- Pop CultureAshton Kutcher & Mila Kunis Don't Bathe With Soap Regularly & The Internet Is ShockedThey also say they don't bathe their children unless you can see the dirt on them because "otherwise, there's no point."By Erika Marie
- Pop Culture"Simpsons" Will No Longer Have White Actors Voice Non-White CharactersProducers for "The Simpsons" shared the news on Friday (June 26), and Mike Henry vowed to do remove himself from "Family Guy" character Cleveland Brown.By Erika Marie
- Entertainment"Veronica Mars" Season 4 Trailer Revealed By HuluDetective Veronica Mars returns on July 26th. By Aida C.
- Entertainment"Veronica Mars" Return Date Revealed With New Hulu Teaser"Veronica Mars" will be streaming on July 26.By Alex Zidel
- GossipKristen Bell & Dax Shepard Hilariously Respond To Reports Of Having Kinky SexNot today, Star magazine.By Chantilly Post
- Entertainment"Veronica Mars" Revival With Kristen Bell Reportedly In Development At HuluThis would be the second renewal. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentSeth Rogen, Kristen Bell, & Kelsey Grammer Shine In "Like Father" TrailerThis heartfelt comedy looks like a Netflix hit.By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicWatch YG, Kristen Bell & More Share Mom Texts On KimmelIn honor of Mother's Day this weekend.By Trevor Smith