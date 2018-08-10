Kiyomi Leslie
- Pop CultureKiyomi Leslie Revisits Altercation With Bow Wow: "I Feel Like They Judged Me"In 2019, the model and her ex Bow Wow were arrested following a physical altercation. "I went to jail and I called [the police] for help," she said.By Erika Marie
- RelationshipsBow Wow's Ex Kiyomi Leslie Expecting Child With NFL's Justin HardyPhotos of their baby shower surfaced showing that the couple would be welcoming a son.By Erika Marie
- MusicBow Wow & Kiyomi Leslie Argue In Leaked Audio: ReportIn the alleged audio of Kiyomi and Bow, she claims he punched her in the stomach before the rapper can be heard refusing to let her leave the room as she continuously asks him to allow her to go.By Erika Marie
- TVBow Wow's Ex Kiyomi Leslie Defends Open Relationship With "LHHATL" StarBow Wow's ex-girlfriend Kiyomi Leslie recently appeared on "Love & Hip Hop Atlanta" alongside her new beau.By Erika Marie
- TVBow Wow Tells Angela Simmons He's Single; Woman Smashes His WindowIt all goes down on "Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta."By Erika Marie
- MusicBow Wow Is "In A Good Space" Following Kiyomi Leslie Split, Calls Himself A PlayboyHe doesn't want to be in a relationship anytime soon.By Erika Marie
- MusicErica Mena Claims Bow Wow Physically Abused Her, Ciara & Kiyomi LeslieKiyomi Leslie unleashed a tirade of tweets on Bow Wow, claiming he punched her in the stomach while she was pregnant.By Alex Zidel
- MusicBow Wow Seemingly Disses Ex-Girlfriend Kiyomi Leslie On "F*ck You B*tch"Bow Wow strikes his ex with the lyrical right hook.By Alex Zidel
- RelationshipsKiyomi Leslie Says Bow Wow Is A "Clout Chaser" Who Is "Playing The Victim"Leslie was responding to recent comments Bow Wow made regarding their domestic violence incident.By Erika Marie
- RelationshipsBow Wow Talks Domestic Battery Arrest: "I Saw A Lot Of Men Fighting For Me"The rapper said that that had his ex's face showed injuries, it would still be front page news.By Erika Marie
- MusicKiyomi Leslie Claims Bow Wow Locked Her In Bedroom During Domestic AssaultKiyomi also claims Bow Wow took her phone away. By Chantilly Post
- MusicGeto Boys' Willie D Compares Bow Wow's Domestic Attack To Rihanna's: It "Ain’t Cool"Willie D shares his opinion on Bow Wow & Kiyomi's fight. By Chantilly Post
- SportsShaquille O'Neal Named In Bow Wow & Kiyomi Leslie Battery Arrests: ReportApparently, the baller was part of the violent spark.By Zaynab
- EntertainmentKiyomi Leslie Claims Bow Wow Viciously Attacked Her Over Another Man In Weekend BrawlA lot of he said, she said. By Chantilly Post
- MusicBow Wow's Reps Blame Ex Kiyomi Leslie For Instigating Violent AltercationBow Wow has been released on bond, as details concerning the "assault & battery" charge begin to surface.By Devin Ch
- MusicKiyomi Leslie On "Toxic" Bow Wow Relationship: "Let Me Be Happy"When you love too hard, it can fall real fast.By Zaynab
- EntertainmentKiyomi Leslie Clarifies Comments On Social Media Causing Her MiscarriageKiyomi properly explains herself.By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentKiyomi Leslie Blames Stress For Her Miscarriage Of Bow Wow's BabyThis partly explains why Bow Wow has acted so erratically this year.By Alex Zidel
- RelationshipsBow Wow Says He Never Wants To Marry After Dating Ciara, Angela Simmons & MoreHe will only commit to perpetual bachelorhood. By Zaynab
- MusicKiyomi Leslie Details First Sex Romp With Bow Wow: Her "Yum Yum Sauce" Hooked HimIt was her first time in a long time.By Zaynab
- MusicBow Wow Goes On Rant About Men Dating Women For Looks: "It's Sad"Bow Wow is having a serious vent. By Chantilly Post