kit harrington
- Pop CultureKit Harrington Discusses Past Struggles With Mental Health & Getting SoberKit Harrington reflected on his struggles with depression during and after "Game of Thrones."By Cole Blake
- TV"Game Of Thrones" Star Kit Harrington Was Told He’d Kill The Night KingEven Kit was shocked in the final season.By Karlton Jahmal
- MoviesKit Harrington Joins The MCU With Role In "The Eternals"From one epic saga to another. By Mitch Findlay
- EntertainmentWATCH: "DeepFake" Of Jon Snow Apologizes For "Game Of Thrones" Final SeasonJon Snow apologizes for disappointed fans. By Aida C.
- EntertainmentKit Harrington Reportedly Staying At Swanky Mental Health Rehab Center Amid "GoT" FinaleKit is getting the help he needs. By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentKit Harrington Left Tearful & Stunned During Final "Game Of Throne" Table ReadJon Snow's ultimate fate left Kit Harrington visibly shaken. By Mitch Findlay
- EntertainmentKit Harrington Politely Tells Haters Of "GoT" Ending To "Go F*ck Themselves"NO spoilers here. By Chantilly Post
- Entertainment"Game Of Thrones" Season 8 Premiere Is Tonight: The "Need To Know" PrimerNow's a crucial time to catch up on the "Game of Thrones" foreshadowing for Season 8.By Devin Ch
- NewsThe Next Batman Could Be "Game Of Thrones" Actor Kit HarringtonThings just GOT a lot more interesting - get it? No?
Okay. By hnhh
- EntertainmentKit Harrington Calls Out Marvel For Not Yet Casting A Gay Man As Superhero"Game of Thrones" star speaks out against a lack of representation. By hnhh
- News"Game Of Thrones" Introduces Jon Snow Themed BeerDrink like the King in the North.By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"Game Of Thrones" Stars Kit Harringon & Rose Leslie Married In ScotlandJon Snow & Ygritte tie the knot in reality.By Matthew Parizot
- Entertainment"Game Of Thrones" Season 8 Shot One Battle Scene For 55 NightsThis will be the biggest battle in all of "Game of Thrones."By Karlton Jahmal