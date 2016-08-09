keegan michael key
- Pop Culture"Super Mario Bros." Taps Chris Pratt, Seth Rogen, Jack Black For Animated FilmThe movie is slated for release next year and production has shared the star-studded cast.By Erika Marie
- TVKeegan-Michael Key Parodies Michael Jordan In "The Last Dance" For "SNL"Keegan-Michael Key parodied "The Last Dance" on "Saturday Night Live."By Cole Blake
- TVKeegan-Michael Key Perfectly Impersonates Barack Obama While Reading Dr. Seuss BookKeegan-Michael Key never fails to make you laugh.By Chantilly Post
- MoviesEddie Murphy Says His Top 5 Favorite Comedians List Is Only One PersonThere's only one true King of Comedy.By Erika Marie
- MoviesEddie Murphy Makes His Return To Comedy In "Dolemite Is My Name" TrailerHe's back! By Chantilly Post
- Music"The Lion King" Red Carpet: Beyoncé, Donald Glover, Chance The Rapper, & MoreThe family-friendly even went down in Los Angeles.By Erika Marie
- LifeWinston Duke's "Black Panther" Role Almost Kept Him From Getting Cast In "Us"Jordan Peele reveals how "Black Panther" almost kept Winston Duke from "Us."By Milca P.
- Entertainment"Toy Story 4" Plot & Cast Details RevealedThe fourth and final "Toy Story."By Brynjar Chapman
- Entertainment"The Lion King" Starring Donald Glover, Beyonce, & Seth Rogen Debuts First TrailerThe king, has returned. By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"Toy Story 4" Trailer 2 Stars Keegan-Michael Key And Jordan PeeleThe play Ducky and Bunny.By Brynjar Chapman
- EntertainmentT.I. Shares A Sneak Peek At His Look For "Dolemite Is My Name!" MovieT.I. is looking the part. By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"The Predator" Will See "Genetically Upgraded" Creatures Reigning Terror On EarthThe upcoming film seriously upgrades its 1987 source material. By David Saric
- Entertainment"The Predator" Drops Trailer Starring Keegan Key & Sterling K. BrownThe Predator is back to wreak havoc. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentJordan Peele To Produce Docu-Series On Woman Who Cut Off Husband's PenisJordan Peele will be lending his talents to tell the story of Lorena Bobbitt.By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentJordan Peele & Keegan-Michael Key Teaming Up For Animated Netflix FilmKey & Peele are teaming up yet again.By Chantilly Post
- MusicBeyonce Officially Joins Cast In Disney's "Lion King" RemakeDisney unveils the official "Lion King" cast.By Aron A.
- MusicSnoop Dogg, Common & RZA Will Appear In Upcoming "Simpsons" Episode"The Simpsons" have secured "the Mt. Rushmore of Rap."By hnhh
- Life"The Simpsons" Is Getting An Hour-Long Hip Hop-Themed EpisodeCentered around Mr. Burns' relationship with hip hop mogul "Jay G."By Danny Schwartz