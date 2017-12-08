Kate McKinnon
- Pop Culture"SNL" Says Goodbye To Pete Davidson, Aidy Bryant, Kate McKinnon, & Kyle Mooney: ReportIn one of the show's biggest changes in its history, four of SNL's major players are leaving at the end of the season.By Erika Marie
- TVAdele Does Her Best American Accent For "SNL" Promo With H.E.R. & Kate McKinnonAdele proves that Americans really do have an accent with her spot-on impersonation alongside R&B sensation H.E.R. and "SNL" cast member Kate McKinnon in a promo for the sketch show's upcoming episode.By Keenan Higgins
- SportsKate McKinnon Honors Ruth Bader Ginsburg During "SNL's" Season 46 PremiereKate McKinnon paid tribute to Ruth Bader Ginsburg during the Season 46 premiere of "Saturday Night Live."By Cole Blake
- MusicDrake Responds To Elizabeth Warren's "Flip The Switch" ChallengeDrake's missing the SNL set after Elizabeth Warren and Kate McKinnon the "flip the switch" challenge.By Aron A.
- Pop CultureKate McKinnon Explains How She "Blew It" When Sitting Next To Beyonce At Golden GlobesShe did fine. By Chantilly Post
- TVLeslie Jones To Leave "SNL", Billie Eilish & Taylor Swift To Serve As Musical GuestsOn to bigger things. By Noah C
- MusicPete Davidson Parodies Sheck Wes' "Live Sheck Wes" On Saturday Night LiveSNL parodies "Live Sheck Wes" in their homage to Ruth Bader Ginsburg.By Devin Ch
- MusicLil Wayne Threatens To Walk Off "SNL" Set In New Promo With Liev ShreiberLil Wayne is set to be the musical guest on this week's episode of "SNL."By Aron A.
- EntertainmentJerry Seinfeld's "Comedians In Cars" Trailer Stars Dave Chappelle & MoreSeinfeld is back for season ten of "Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee."By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"The Spy Who Dumped Me" Sees Mila Kunis & Kate McKinnon Forced Into CrimeA comedy/action film that's coming to a theatre near you, soon.By Chantilly Post
- MusicSZA Teams Up With James Franco & Kate McKinnon For "SNL" PromoSZA will be this weekend's musical guest on "Saturday Night Live."By Chantilly Post