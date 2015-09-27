Kanye 2020
- PoliticsKanye West's Presidential Campaign Financial Disclosures Rejected By Federal Ethics Agency: ReportThe agency apparently did not approve the form because he failed to list his ex-wife Kim Kardashian's assets, which is unusual. By Madusa S.
- PoliticsKanye West's Presidential Campaign Violated Fundraising Practices, Says An FEC ReportThe federal agency is airing out Ye's campaign for some unusual violations. By Madusa S.
- Pop CultureJoe Rogan Says Kanye West Shouldn't Be Medicated, Discusses Podcast BTS Joe Rogan discussed his thoughts on Kanye West's creative genius, and detailed what was going on behind-the-scenes in the lead-up to his interview with the rapper. By Rose Lilah
- PoliticsJennifer Aniston Says It's "Not Funny" To Vote For Kanye West As PresidentJennifer Aniston made it clear that she's not friends in the least bit with Kanye West, urging her 35+ million Instagram followers not to vote for him as a joke in the upcoming presidential election.By Keenan Higgins
- PoliticsDaBaby Gets Roasted For Endorsing Kanye West's Presidential RunSocial media let DaBaby know how they really felt after the "Suge" rapper jumped on Twitter to co-sign Kanye West and his aspirations to run for President.By Keenan Higgins
- SocietyKanye West Presidential Campaign Mockup Presented By Azealia BanksThe female rapper revealed her vision for a hypothetical Ye campaign.By Zaynab
- Original ContentDonald Trump Vs. Hillary Clinton: Who Are You Voting For?"Rock the vote" - Puff DaddyBy hnhh
- NewsWatch Kanye West's Full Performance At Democratic National Committee FundraiserWatch Kanye West's full performance at the DNC fundraiser in San Francisco. By Angus Walker
- NewsPresident Obama Jokes About Kanye West As PresidentObama cracked some jokes about Kanye West as POTUS. By Angus Walker
- NewsKanye West To Perform At Democratic National Committee FundraiserKanye West will perform songs off "SWISH" at a DNC fundraiser in October. By Angus Walker
- NewsRepublican Candidate Ben Carson Returns Praise To Kanye WestBen Carson returned words of praise to Kanye West. By Angus Walker