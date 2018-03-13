joyride
- RandomShaq, Lil Pump, Jamie Foxx Surprise Viral 5-Year-Old Who Stole Parents' CarThe Utah child who went viral for jacking his parents' car to go buy a Lambo got to check out some luxury cars, hang out with Jamie Foxx, and FaceTime with Shaq and Lil Pump in L.A.By Lynn S.
- SneakersNike Joyride Technology Comes To The Women's Exclusive NSW OptikNike's new midsole cushion is shaping up to be a big hit. By Alexander Cole
- SneakersNike Unveils Lifestyle Shoe Utilizing Brand New Joyride TechnologyThe Nike Joyride NSW Setter drops next month.By Alexander Cole
- Original ContentTinashe And The Problem With Female Artists' Album DelaysToo many women are signing major deals and then seeing their albums delayed for years. By Patrick Lyons
- MusicTinashe "Joyride" First Week Sales Projections: ReportThe singer's proper sophomore album finally saw release Friday.By Trevor Smith
- SocietyTinashe Confirms That She Almost Lost Her “Joyride” Track To RihannaTinashe almost lost the title track off of her "Joyride" album to the Bad Gal.By Milca P.
- MusicTinashe & Offset Perform "No Drama" On Jimmy FallonWatch Tinashe & Offset perform their collab "No Drama" on Fallon Thursday night.By Kevin Goddard
- NewsStream Tinashe's "Joyride" AlbumTinashe releases her long-awaited sophomore album "Joyride" featuring Offset, Future, Ty Dolla Sign & more.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicTinashe Says Ben Simmons Relationship Is "Definitely Weird" But She's Having "Fun"Tinashe talks Ben Simmons and her upcoming album "Joyride."By Chantilly Post
- MusicTinashe & Her "Boo Thang" Ben Simmons Ride Top Down In PhiladelphiaTinashe & Ben are something cute. By Chantilly Post
- MusicTinashe Breaks It Down On "Good Morning America" Performing "No Drama"Tinashe's got nothing but skill on "GMA."By Chantilly Post
- Music VideosTinashe Recruits Ty Dolla $ign & French Montana For "Me So Bad" VideoTinashe drops off the "Me So Bad" video with Ty Dolla $ign & French Montana.By Aron A.
- MusicTinashe Reveals "Joyride" Tracklist Featuring Ty Dolla $ign & French MontanaTinashe's album "Joyride" couldn't come sooner.By Chantilly Post
- MusicTinashe Reveals "Joyride" Album Cover & Release DateThe official "Joyride" countdown begins. By Chantilly Post
- MusicTinashe Shows Love To Her Boo Thing Ben SimmonsTinashe & Ben are a sure thing. By Chantilly Post
- MusicTentative Release Date For Tinashe’s “Joyride” Album SurfacesTinashe's long awaited sophomore album, "Joyride," looks to be dropping in a few weeks.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicTinashe's "Joyride" To Be Released Next MonthGood news for Tinashe fans.By Aron A.