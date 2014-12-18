jon stewart
- TVJon Stewart Net Worth 2023: What Is The TV Host Worth?The legacy of Jon Stewart: comedian, political satirist and director with a praiseworthy net worth.By Jake Skudder
- PoliticsDon Lemon Allegedly Slights Jon Stewart On Hot MicDon Lemon caught on hot mic.By Randy Mitchell
- Pop CultureJon Stewart Reflects On Kanye West & Kyrie Irving's Antisemitic RemarksJon Stewart spoke about Kanye West and Kyrie Irving's recent antisemitic remarks while appearing on Apple Music 1’s "The Message."By Cole Blake
- MusicSZA, Halsey, & More To Attend Benefit Livestream For Home State Of New JerseySZA, Halsey, Bruce Springsteen, and more New Jersey natives will be participating in a livestreamed event to benefit the state that's been hit hard by coronavirus.By Lynn S.
- SocietyDave Chappelle Thinks Russia Gets Too Much Credit For Donald Trump Election"Is Russia making us racist?"By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentDave Chappelle Hosts Event Where Will Smith Performed Stand-Up For First TimeLeBron James, John Mayer, Jon Stewart, and Michael Che were in attendance. By Karlton Jahmal
- PoliticsJon Stewart Crashes "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" & Blasts TrumpJon Stewart killed it on "The Late Show."By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicDave Chappelle Joining Lauryn Hill's Anniversary TourThe comedian will appear during the tour's newly added Los Angeles show on September 18th.By Zaynab
- EntertainmentTrevor Noah Details Why Jon Stewart Left "The Daily Show"Noah is recounting Stewart's fateful exit from the late night talk show. By David Saric
- EntertainmentDave Chappelle & Jon Stewart Team Up For Joint Stand-Up TourComedy Central's breakout heroes unite. By Karlton Jahmal
- SportsJon Stewart's Reaction to Javale McGee's Jump Shot Is An Instant ClassicJavale McGee's unexpected offence confounds a courtside Jon Stewarts; creates Instant Meme.By Devin Ch
- NewsThe Daily Show Defends Jay Z Against FOX NewsJon Stewart and Jessica Williams of The Daily Show lash out at FOX"s Sean Hannity for calling Jay Z a "crack dealer."By Patrick Lyons