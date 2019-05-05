john singleton death
- TV"Snowfall" Honored John Singleton In Its Final Season: Here's HowThe cast discussed John Singleton's legacy at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures for the season six premiere. By Emily Burr
- EntertainmentJohn Singleton's 1-Year-Old Son Will Make Television Debut On "Snowfall"John Singleton's baby boy makes his television debut. By Aida C.
- EntertainmentJohn Singleton To Be Commemorated In Public Memorial At His Alma Mater USCA celebration of John Singleton's life. By Aida C.
- EntertainmentJohn Singleton's Will Ruled Invalid, Hinting At Family Legal WarThe reviewed John Singleton will was outdated.By Aida C.
- EntertainmentJohn Singleton's Life Celebrated By Friends & Family In Private Funeral: ReportA private funeral with celebrity guests. By Aida C.
- LifeTaraji P. Henson Nixes Met Gala Attendance Following Death Of John SingletonTaraji P. Henson sets aside Vera Wang gown she was supposed to wear to the Met Gala, to attend friend and director, John Singleton's funeral.By hnhh
- EntertainmentJohn Singleton To Be Buried Close To Nipsey Hussle & Paul WalkerJohn Singleton will be laid to rest at Forest Lawn Memorial Park.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentJohn Singleton To Remain Executive Producer On "Snowfall" PosthumouslyThe late producer is "irreplaceable."By Aida C.