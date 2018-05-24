jason bateman
- Pop CultureJustine Bateman Net Worth 2024: What Is The Actress Worth?Explore Justine Bateman's evolution from a beloved sitcom star to a multifaceted author and director, highlighting her journey.By Rain Adams
- TVNetflix Releases New Teaser For "Ozark" Final SeasonThe fourth and final season debuts in the new year.By Angela Savage
- TVNetflix Released The "Ozark" Season Three Trailer: WatchThe latest "Ozark" season three trailer has arrived. By Dominiq R.
- TV"Ozark" Season 3 Debuts In March: Watch The TrailerThe wait is over! The Bryde family is back to embezzling and living a secret life of crime in the backwoods of Missouri. Check out the trailer for season three of Ozark below. By Dominiq R.
- TVHBO Releases Official Trailer For Stephen King's "The Outsider"The first official trailer is here.By Cole Blake
- EntertainmentNetflix Previews "Arrested Development" Trailer For Hilarious Season Five Pt. TwoThe second half of the season comes nearly a year after the first.By Erika Marie
- EntertainmentNetflix's "Ozark" Announces Plans For Season 3The third chapter of "Ozark" will be arriving next year. By Chantilly Post
- Entertainment"Ozark" Season 2 Trailer Paints A Dark Future For Jason Bateman"Ozark" gets even darker. By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"Ozark" Season 2 Release Date Announced & New Trailer DebutsThings will get even more hectic in season two. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentJason Bateman Speaks About Directing, Producing, & Acting In The Netflix Drama "Ozark"Bateman is wearing three hats for "Ozark."By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentJason Bateman Apologizes For His Jeffrey Tambor Statements About "Arrested Development"Bateman is doing some backpedaling. By Karlton Jahmal