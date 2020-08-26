Jacob Blake Shooting
- Pop CultureJacob Blake's Uncle Arrested During Protest For Cop Returning To Kenosha ForceProtests erupted in the city over the cop's return to the force, resulting in multiple arrests including the victim's uncle. By Madusa S.
- Pop CultureKyle Rittenhouse, Accused Kenosha Killer, Allegedly Violates BondKyle Rittenhouse is allegedly no longer living at the address listed with the court.By Joshua Robinson
- SportsKyrie Irving's Anger Over Jacob Blake Ruling Also Caused Absence: ReportIn addition to the issues listed in his official statement, Irving also allegedly was upset over the ruling in the Jacob Blake case. By Madusa S.
- LifeJacob Blake Released From HospitalJacob Blake is currently recovering at a spinal rehabilitation center, leaving the hospital a week-and-a-half ago.By Alex Zidel
- PoliticsTwitter Calls Out Fox’s Description Of Kyle Rittenhouse Vs Trayvon MartinUsers say the conservative network has been kinder to the alleged killer of two Black Lives Matter protesters than it has been to unarmed black man.By Isaiah Cane
- SportsNaomi Osaka Drops Out Of Tournament To Protest Police Brutality, Cordae ApprovesThe tennis champion was just two matches away from potentially taking home the Western & Southern Open trophy.By Erika Marie