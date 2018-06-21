ios
- TechVine Successor, "Byte," Officially Launches, Set To Compete With TikTokHow will Byte compete with TikTok?By Cole Blake
- LifeNintendo's New "Dr. Mario World" Game Shows Off Dope Real-Time Multiplayer Options90's babies rejoice.By hnhh
- EntertainmentBill Gates Cites The "Greatest Mistake" Of His CareerBill Gates resumes his career highs and failures. By Aida C.
- SocietyUber Merges Uber Eats Into Main App For Rider ConvenienceUber wants you to order food during your ride home. By Chantilly Post
- GamingApex Legends To Receive "Mobile Version" According To EAApex Legends is looking towards mobile gamers to keep their momentum going.By Devin Ch
- SocietyThe "Anti-LGBT" Emoji Causing Uproar Is Nothing But A GlitchThe anti-LGBT emoji making the rounds on iPhone channels is nothing more than a "Unicode Hack."By Devin Ch
- TechApple Airpods May Get Wireless Charging In 2019Plus there'll be a more ""innovative user experience."By Brynjar Chapman
- EntertainmentApple's New iOS Releases Today With Group FaceTime & New EmojisTwo to 32 FaceTime participants and 70 new emojis.By Brynjar Chapman
- MusicSoundCloud Announces Instagram Integration On iOS & AndroidThe update makes sharing music that much easier.By Zaynab
- SocietyApple Set To Reveal iPad Pro & New MacBook: ReportAnother generation of technology. By Karlton Jahmal
- TechHere's Everything New At Apple: iPhone, Apple Watch, iOS And MoreApple at it again.By hnhh
- SocietyApple's New iPhone XS Photo Leak Displays Updated Gold FinishAll gold everything.By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentApple Will Introduce The Latest iPhone on September 12: ReportAnother year, another iPhone. By Karlton Jahmal
- SocietyApple Is Releasing A New Cost-Efficient MacBook & Upgraded Mac MiniApple is taking over the Fall. By Karlton Jahmal
- SocietyApple Makes History As The World's First $1 Trillion CompanyApple's got hella commas.By Alex Zidel
- SocietyApple's Market Value Is Approaching A Trillion Dollars: ReportThat's a lot of zeroes. By Karlton Jahmal
- SocietyApple Teases New Emojis That Feature Superheroes, Red Hair, Animals, & MoreRedheads finally get some love.By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"Dragon Ball Z Dokkan Battle" Update Allows Gamers To Summon PorungaThe Namekian dragon is coming to the mobile game. By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"Pokémon GO" Teases Generation Four Update With Two Year Anniversary Image"Pokemon GO" has been released for two years now. By Karlton Jahmal
- SocietyApple's Next iPhone Series Rumored To Launch With New ColorsThe next generation of iPhone may get colorful.By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"Pokémon Quest" Mobile Game Makes $3 Million In Its First WeekGotta catch em all.By Karlton Jahmal
- TechInstagram Stories Announces Music Feature To Celebrate 400 Million UsersUsed will be able to document the soundtrack to their life.By Zaynab
- Gaming"Fortnite" Has Made $100 Million On iOS In First Three Months"Fortnite" continues to rake in the cash.By Karlton Jahmal