impressions
- MusicTech N9ne Meets Up With Eminem ImpressionistTech N9ne met up with a comedian known for his Eminem impression, earlier this week.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureJamie Foxx Does Hilarious Impressions Of Jay-Z, Mike Tyson, & More In Viral ClipJamie Foxx showed off one of his many impressive skills by doing insanely accurate impressions of Jay-Z, Mike Tyson, Kermit The Frog, and more. By Lynn S.
- TVKeegan-Michael Key Perfectly Impersonates Barack Obama While Reading Dr. Seuss BookKeegan-Michael Key never fails to make you laugh.By Chantilly Post
- MusicChris D'Elia's Spot-On Eminem Imitation Goes Viral In New VideoMany are saying he's pretty spot-on.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentKanye West, Jay-Z & Others Impersonated By Jay Pharaoh & Jamie Foxx On "Ellen"Jay Pharaoh and Jamie Foxx bring the funny on "Ellen."By Matt F
- Original Content5 First Impressions From Kendrick Lamar's "untitled unmastered."We gather five initial impressions after listening to Kendrick Lamar's "untitled unmastered."By Chris Tart
- NewsJamie Foxx Does Musical Impressions For Jimmy FallonJamie Foxx was a guest on Jimmy Fallon last night.By Rose Lilah
- NewsDenzel Washington Does A Killer Jay Z ImpressionWatch Denzel Washington impersonate Jay Z on Queen Latifah's talk show.By Patrick Lyons
- NewsWiz Khalifa Plans Video Of Rapper Impressions, Talks Parenthood, SkateboardingWiz Khalifa talks about his plans for being a father, his recent skateboarding hobby, and compiling a video of impressions of other rappers.By Trevor Smith