Tech N9ne linked up with the comedian DTG, who is best known for his viral Eminem impression, earlier this week for a new video. In the clip, DTG, posing as the Detroit rapper, challenges Tech N9ne to a rap battle.

“Yo! What the fuck? Em, what’s up, man?” Tech says, before asking, “Damn, it’s been a minute. What you been up to?”

“You trying to rap right now?” DTG responds, ignoring Tech’s question.

Tech then shoots him down: “Hey man, I been doing enough of that already.”

Regardless, DTG begins rapping in Eminem’s iconic cadence, “Red hoodie and red shoes/ If I ever get married, my best dude, guess who, yes you.”

Tech commented on the video shared on DTG’s Instagram page, writing, “Damn EM we suppose ta be BROTHAS!”

Eminem and Tech N9ne have collaborated at multiple points throughout the years. Em even listed him among his favorite rappers during an interview with Elton John back in 2017, putting him on a list with J. Cole, Travis Scott, Kendrick Lamar, Royce Da 5’9″, and Joyner Lucas.

Tech N9ne has also come to Eminem’s defense in the past when dealing with accusations of being a “culture vulture.”

Check out DTG’s video with Tech N9ne below.

