Ike Turner
- Original ContentTina Turner's Most Iconic HitsFrom the soul-stirring anthem "Proud Mary" to the electrifying power of "What's Love Got to Do with It," Tina Turner's biggest hits redefine music history, leaving an indelible mark on generations. ByVictor Omega758 Views
- Original ContentRemembering Tina TurnerAmid the unfortunate passing of vocal icon Tina Turner, we're looking back on the Grammy-winning music mogul's illustrious career.ByCaleb Hardy646 Views
- Pop CultureAngela Bassett Details Chilling Experience Playing Tina TurnerAngela Bassett details the process of playing one of her iconic roles as Tina Turner in "What's Love Got To Do With It."ByDominiq R.15.3K Views
- MusicTina Turner Emotionally Recalls Ike Being "Very Good" In The BeginningTurner also shared why she believes he became "cruel."ByErika Marie6.1K Views
- MusicIke Turner's Daughter Denies That Her Father Ever Raped Tina TurnerMia Turner says it's "fictionalized."ByChantilly Post12.8K Views
- MusicTina Turner Reveals Details Of Marriage To Ike Turner: Rape, Honeymoon Brothel & MoreTina Turner opens up about her marriage to Ike Turner like she never has before. ByChantilly Post11.8K Views