- Pop CultureSoulja Boy Blasts People Who Picked Food Stamps Over Dinner With HimThe "Crank That" star responded to a video of an interviewer asking the hypothetical question to a group of women.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- CrimeTDE's Punch Explains How Tekashi 6ix9ine Can Strive After SnitchingPunch explains why he thinks 6ix9ine might still be popular after all this.By Alex Zidel
- MusicNick Cannon Says He'd "Whoop" Kanye West In A FightNick Cannon gives his prediction for a hypothetical Drake vs. Kanye streetfight.By Devin Ch
- Original ContentWhat Is Young Thug Up To? An Argument For "Hear No Evil" EP SeriesWe have a hypothesis concerning Young Thug's surprise EP, "Hear No Evil."By Narsimha Chintaluri
- SocietyO.J. Simpson's "If I Did It" Interview To Air On FoxIt will be aired 12 years after taking place. By David Saric