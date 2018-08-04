house of cards
- TVRobin Wright Reveals Her Only Regret About The "House Of Cards" EndingRobin Wright says she has one regret about the ending of Netflix's "House of Cards."By Cole Blake
- CrimeKevin Spacey's Sexual Assault Case Dropped In MassachusettsKevin Spacey takes a dub in his Massachusetts case.By Aron A.
- EntertainmentKevin Spacey's Accuser Drops Assault Lawsuit Without Reason: ReportKevin Spacey is still facing a criminal case regarding allegations of groping another man.By Aron A.
- LifeKevin Spacey Requests Sexual Assault Lawsuit DismissalSpacey challenges the anonymity of his accuser.By Milca P.
- EntertainmentKevin Spacey's Attempt To Skip Court Appearance Denied: ReportKevin Spacey can't get out of his upcoming court date. By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentKevin Spacey Continues Strange Week, Delivers Pizza To PaparazziWhile wearing a hat that reads "retired since 2017."By Brynjar Chapman
- SocietyKevin Spacey Seen In Public For First Time In Over A YearKevin Spacey seen out in public for the first time since sexual assault accusation.By Milca P.
- EntertainmentKevin Spacey's Lawyers Say Alleged Victim Allowed Assault To HappenSpacey's lawyers say his accuser let himself be groped for three minutes.By Alexander Cole
- EntertainmentKevin Spacey Returns In Strange Video, Faces Charges For Sexual AssaultKevin Spacey speaks as Frank Underwood in the truly bizarre clip.By Alex Zidel
- Entertainment"House Of Cards" Viewers Finally Find Out How Kevin Spacey's Character Is Killed OffFrank Underwood was murdered. By Karlton Jahmal
- MoviesNetflix Adds "Doctor Strange," "Good Will Hunting," & More To November CatalogNovember looks good for Netflix. By Karlton Jahmal
- PoliticsRobin Wright Claims "House Of Cards" Finale Will "Shock The S**t Out Of You""House Of Cards" comes to an end. By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"House Of Cards" Trailer States "The Reign Of The Middle-Aged White Man Is Over"The final chapter is almost here. By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"House Of Cards" Season 6 Trailer Seals The Fate Of Kevin Spacey's CharacterGoodbye Frank Underwood. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentKevin Spacey's New Film Flopped On Opening Night, Raking In A Paltry Sum Of $126You heard correct, "Billionaire Boys Club" made less money than it costs to buy "LeBron 15s."By Devin Ch
- Entertainment"House Of Cards" Season 6 Release Date ConfirmedNetflix's first original show is coming to an end. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentNetflix Confirms "Daredevil" Season 3 Will Arrive In 2018"Daredevil" among the Netflix favorites to premiere before year's end.By Devin Ch