HNDRXX
- MusicFuture's Going To Keep Fans Waiting For "HNDRXX 2"It seems like the sequel to Future's 2017's "HNDRXX" could arrive next year. By Aron A.
- MusicFuture Co-Signs Bold Michael Jackson ComparisonThe rapper suggested if 'HNDRXX' had dropped in the 80s, he would've given MJ a run for his money. By Madusa S.
- NewsFuture Was Extravagant As Hell On "Lookin Exotic"Four years ago, Future came through to deliver the most melodic project of his career in "HNDRXX," the album that gave us "Lookin Exotic." By Mitch Findlay
- MusicGuapdad 4000 Maintains That "HNDRXX" Is The Best Future AlbumGuapdad 4000 decides to nominate "HNDRXX" for the coveted position of "Future's Best Album." By Mitch Findlay
- NewsFuture Slows It Down On "What It Do"Future drops a not-so-romantic ballad. By Noah C
- MusicFuture Channels "HNDRXX" Vibes In Emotional New Song TeaserIs Future about to drop off a long-awaited sequel? By Mitch Findlay
- MusicFuture's Cryptic Post Prompts "HNDRXX 2" SpeculationFuture's "HNDRXX" reflections raise a few questions. By Mitch Findlay
- SneakersFuture Appears As Alter Ego Hndrxx In Reebok Aztrek CommercialReebok continues its partnership with Future.By Alexander Cole
- MusicFuture Teases Another "HNDRXX" Album Is In The CardsThe WIZRD returns for another spell. By Mitch Findlay
- ReviewsFuture "The WIZRD" ReviewA subtle brand of sorcery. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicCiara And Russell Wilson Respond To Future: "Rise Above"The couple (sort of) take the high road.By Brynjar Chapman
- MusicFuture Shares Trailer For Apple Music's "The WIZRD" Documentary"The WIZRD" drops this Friday on Apple Music.By Aron A.
- MusicFuture Declares Himself The 1st Overall Pick, Top 5 Dead Or AliveDoes Future have a case? By Mitch Findlay
- Original ContentFuture's Albums, RankedWe take a look at Future's studio albums. By Narsimha Chintaluri
- MusicFuture Reportedly Preparing New Single "No Shame"Amid cryptic Instagram activity, Future is reportedly readying his next single.By Devin Ch
- Original ContentVOTE: Who Won 2017? Choose From Future, Kendrick Lamar, Young Thug & MoreVote for who you think won the year in hip-hop.By Matt F
- Music VideosFuture Creates A Mini-Crime Drama For The "Feds Did A Sweep" VideoFuture unleashes a mini-movie for his "Feds Did A Sweep" video.By Aron A.
- MusicFuture Becomes Only Artist To Have Two 2017 Albums Go GoldFuture nabs an impressive distinction in the music business.By Matt F
- MusicFuture Believes There's No Longevity In Sounding Like Other RappersFuture says there's more longevity in being yourself.By Aron A.
- Music VideosYoung Thug & Future Mimic "Girls Gone Wild" In "Relationship" VideoYoung Thug & Future turn up with a boatload of women in the video for "Relationship."By Aron A.
- MusicYoung Thug & Future Have More Music Coming TogetherYoung Thug previewed a new song with Future on his Instagram.By Aron A.
- Music VideosFuture's "My Collection" Music Video (NSFW)Future drops off extremely NSFW visuals for "My Collection."By Rose Lilah
- Music VideosFuture Releases Pristine "My Collection" Video In Black & White (NSFW)Many nude women star in Future's "My Collection" visual, though they're portrayed in a light that's very unusual for trap videos. By Angus Walker