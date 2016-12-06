hanukkah
- ViralSmokey Robinson Goes Viral For Mispronouncing HanukkahMusic legend Smokey Robinson had the entire Internet full of jokes today after he hilariously mispronounced "Hanukkah" while sending a holiday greeting to a fan on Cameo.By Keenan Higgins
- Crime5 Stabbed, In Critical Condition, After Attack During Hanukkah Celebration In NYAll five victims are in critical condition.By Cole Blake
- GramTiffany Haddish Thanks "Jewish Brothers & Sisters" For Teaching Proper CustomsOne lesson at a time.By Erika Marie
- TVJames Corden Parodies Boyz II Men In Hanukkah Anthem With Charlie Puth & MoreHe was joined by several Jewish stars to form an all-star boyband.By Lynn S.
- MusicDesiigner Learns About The Story Of HanukkahDesiigner learns about the Jewish holiday. By Aron A.
