gunmen
- CrimeRapper Peezy Fights Off Armed Gunmen During Altercation In DetroitPeezy fought off two armed men who attempted to break into his car on Friday.By Cole Blake
- CrimePop Smoke May Have Been Targeted, Not A Robbery: ReportAs more news of Pop Smoke's callous murder is shared, TMZ claims that surveillance footage shows this wasn't a robbery.By Erika Marie
- MusicWaka Flocka Shot At During Atlanta Studio SessionWaka Flocka is safe after dodging bullets.By Alex Zidel
- SocietyIcebox Jewelry Store Owner Held Hostage In Home While Store Was RobbedMigos, 21 Savage, Meek Mill, and others have shopped at Icebox jewelry.By Aron A.
- MusicTekashi 6ix9ine Tries Ducking From The Cops In Newly-Surfaced ClipVideo/audio footage surfaces of cops talking to Tekashi 6ix9ine moments after shots rang off at the ill-fated music video shoot in November.By Devin Ch
- MusicRae Sremmurd Victims Of Burglary: Stolen Safe & One Person InjuredThis case is the latest addition to a string of home invasions in the area.By Zaynab
- MusicXXXTENTACION's Murder Case: Fourth Suspect Trayvon Newsome ArrestedPolice have apprehended a fourth suspect in XXXTENTACION's murder case.By Aron A.