guardians of the galaxy 3
- Reviews"Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3" Movie Review: Marvel's Still Got ItGuardians of the Galaxy 3 hit theaters last weekend. How did James Gunn and company fare this time around with their final outing?By Zachary Roberts
- TVChris Pratt Compares Himself To JesusThe "worst Chris" strikes again in yet another insufferable new interview.By Noah Grant
- Movies"Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3" Trailer Revealed: WatchThe Super Bowl aired the newest trailer for the highly-anticipated film, including shocking surprises. By Emily Burr
- MoviesMarvel Shares Trailer For "The Guardians Of The Galaxy Holiday Special"Marvel has shared a new trailer for the upcoming "Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special."By Cole Blake
- MoviesDave Bautista Says "Guardians 3" Will "Probably" Be His Last MCU AppearanceDave Bautista says "Guardians 3" is "probably going to be the end of Drax."By Cole Blake
- MoviesJames Gunn Says "Guardians Vol. 3" & "The Suicide Squad" Will Not Be DelayedJames Gunn remains optimistic that "The Suicide Squad" and "The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" will both release on schedule.By Cole Blake
- MoviesDisney Announces Marvel Movies Release Dates For 2023MCU is coming back strong. By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"Guardians Of The Galaxy, Vol. 3" Title Addressed By Director James GunnJames Gunn wants fans to stop freaking out.By Aida C.
- EntertainmentJames Gunn Rehired As "Guardians Of The Galaxy 3" DirectorJames Gunn and Walt Disney reconcile after the director apologized for his controversial Tweets.By Devin Ch
- Entertainment"Guardians Of The Galaxy 3" Has Lost James Gunn, But His Script Will Live OnWas James Gunn done dirty by the deal?By Mitch Findlay
- Entertainment"Guardians Of The Galaxy 3" Actress Gives Fans Hope For The ThreequelSlowly but surely, "GotG 3" is coming. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentJames Gunn Billboard Appears, Urging Disney To Re-Hire HimWill Disney take him back?By Brynjar Chapman
- Entertainment"Guardians Of The Galaxy 3" Working Title Reveals Possible Movie Plot"Guardians 3" may be a Christmas movie. By Karlton Jahmal
- MoviesJames Gunn Signs On To "Suicide Squad 2" After Disney & "Guardians" FiringJames Gunn will be writing and possibly directing the new "Suicide Squad" film.By Alex Zidel
- Music"Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3" Production Stopped Following James Gunn Firing"Guardians Of The Galaxy, Vol. 3" has been put on hold.By Milca P.
- EntertainmentDave Bautista Defends Director James Gunn In Aftermath Of His FiringBautista sides with his "Guardians of the Galaxy" director in the wake of his firing.By Devin Ch
- Society"Guardians Of The Galaxy" Director James Gunn Fired Over Decade-Old TweetsWalt Disney Studios wipes their hands clean of director James Gunn.By Devin Ch