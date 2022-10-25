Marvel has shared the official trailer for The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, which is set to hit Disney+ later this year. The special stars Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, and Kevin Bacon.

The holiday special was written and directed by James Gunn, who helmed the first two films in the Guardians franchise. As for its story, the characters will travel to Hollywood in search of Kevin Bacon, who they plan on gifting to Starlord to help him get over the loss of Gamora.

(Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Disney)

Gunn described the special as a “must-watch” and said that “there’s a lot of big information in there,” according to TVLine.

The special should be a good way to hold fans over until the next installment in the franchise, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, released in 2023. The project will be the second film of Phase Five of the MCU. The first film is planned to be Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, starring Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly, which received a trailer, earlier this week.

Check out the trailer for The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special below and be on the lookout for the film on November 25 through Disney+.

