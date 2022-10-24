Marvel has shared a new trailer for the upcoming film, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which will serve as the inaugural film of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Phase Five. The movie will follow Ant-Man and his family as they explore the Quantum Realm.

Paul Rudd returns as the titular Ant-Man, while he’s joined by Evangeline Lilly Michael Douglas, Michelle Pfeiffer, Kathryn Newton, Jonathan Majors, and Randall Park. The film is being directed by Peyton Reed, who previously helmed the first Ant-Man as well as Ant-Man and the Wasp.

(Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)

Majors will be playing Kang the Conqueror, a role which is already earning praise from Rudd. The role is expected to be a big one in the MCU, considering the title of 2025’s Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.

Speaking at Marvel’s D23 presentation in September, Rudd said of Majors: “He’s incredible, and it throws this whole thing into such new territory.”

Of the film overall, he added: “This thing is bananas. And it seems like a bit of an oxymoron that something so small — we’re the small heroes — could do something so huge. This is going to be unlike anything you’ve seen from us.”

Check out the new trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania below.

[Via]