ant-man
- MoviesMarvel Shares New "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" TrailerMarvel has shared a new trailer for "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania."By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureT.I. Won't Return To "Ant-Man" Franchise, Sabrina Peterson Files Lawsuit: ReportPeterson has sued T.I. & Tiny for defamation amid news that T.I. hasn't been included in the 3rd "Ant-Man" film.By Erika Marie
- Movies"Ant-Man 3" Announces Official Title, Confirms Jonathan Majors As KangThe next big villain arrives. By Karlton Jahmal
- Movies"Ant-Man 3" Will Be Directed By Peyton ReedThe threequel is happening!By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentMarvel Studios Announces "Avengers: Damage Control" Virtual Reality GameStep into the Avengers world. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentPaul Rudd Implores Fans To Rally Behind "Ant-Man 3"If you want to see "Ant-Man 3," it's time to take action.By Mitch Findlay
- Original Content"Avengers: Endgame" Review: An Emotional Thrill Ride With Plot HolesThe end of an era for your heroes. By Karlton Jahmal
- Original ContentThe Avengers Roster: A Pre "Endgame" GuideWe are in the Endgame now. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentAvengers Fans Ponder If Ant-Man Crawling Up Thanos' Ass Is The Real "Endgame"Is Ant-Man willing to boldly brave a tunnel no ant dare explore? By Mitch Findlay
- EntertainmentPaul Rudd & Seth Myers Teased "Avengers: Endgame" Title Before Official RevealBefore any official announcement, Paul Rudd dropped the "Endgame" title on the low. By Mitch Findlay
- EntertainmentDisneyland's "Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge" Park Will Be Revealed As Marvel ComicFrom comic to reality. By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"Avengers: End Game" Lego Leak Reveals Captain America's Quantum Realm SuitToys always have the spoilers. By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"Avengers: Endgame" Title Was Revealed By The Russo Brothers Months AgoThat cryptic picture was the clue. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentDisneyland's Marvel Super Hero Land First Details RevealedThe Avengers come to Disney. By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"Avengers 4" Title & First Trailer Description Appears Online Before Being DeletedWe may have our "Avengers 4" title. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentMarvel Is Re-Releasing 20 Movies For Its Movie Universe's 10th AnniversaryMarvel has big 10-year anniversary plans.By Brynjar Chapman