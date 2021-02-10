Gorilla Glue Lady
- Random“Gorilla Glue Girl” Tessica Brown Launches Haircare LineThe viral sensation is back with big news.By Taya Coates
- RandomTessica "Gorilla Glue Girl" Brown Sends Cease & Desist Over Viral "Bad Idea" SongHer lawyers issued a cease and desist order over to several people/entities using her likeness in the song without permission. By Madusa S.
- Random"Gorilla Glue Woman" Tessica Brown Discovers Breast Lumps Aren't CancerousThe viral star has nothing to worry about anymore after discovering a small lump in her breast during a boob job consultation. By Madusa S.
- RandomGorilla Glue Woman Tessica Brown Discovers Breast Lumps During Boob Job ConsultationIt seems like her health-related relief was short-lived. By hnhh
- RandomGorilla Glue Girl Tessica Brown Says Company Did Not Reach Out To Her After Viral VideoAfter her hair ordeal, she says Gorilla Glue never personally reached out.By hnhh
- RandomTessica Brown Has Gorilla Glue Removal Surgery: Watch"Gorilla Glue Lady" Tessica Brown can finally run her fingers through her hair again.By Alex Zidel
- Pop Culture"Gorilla Glue Lady" Wishes She Never Posted Viral VideoIn an honest interview with Entertainment Tonight, Tessica Brown, also known as the "Gorilla Glue Lady," reveals that she regrets turning to social media for help. By Joshua Robinson