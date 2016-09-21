good ass job
- MusicChance The Rapper Has Doubts About Fate Of "Good Ass Job"Chance The Rapper & Kanye West's "Good Ass Job" may be in jeopardy. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicChance The Rapper Talks Kanye's MAGA Antics: He's "100 Years In The Future"Chance the Rapper offered Joe Budden a nuanced point of view concerning Kanye's constant call for attention.By Devin Ch
- MusicChance The Rapper Cancels Beef With Budden, Says Kanye Album Is "Not Yet Started"Listen to "Tick," episode 185 of "The Joe Budden Podcast," featuring a merciful Chance the Rapper.By Devin Ch
- MusicSaint West And Chance The Rapper's Daughter Dance To "Thriller" In Adorable VideoSaint and Kensli break it down. By hnhh
- MusicKanye West Can't Keep His Eyes Off Kim Kardashian During Studio SessionIs this why Teyana Taylor's tape was late?By Chantilly Post
- MusicKanye West Confirms “Good Ass Job” Album With Chance The RapperKanye West confirms new album with Chance The Rapper is on the way.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicIs Kanye West About To Drop "Yeezus 2?"Is Yeezy season approaching once again?By Mitch Findlay
- MusicChance The Rapper Teases The Arrival Of "Good Ass Job" Album With Kanye WestKanye West has also been previewing new music on Instagram.By Alex Zidel
- MusicKanye West & Chance The Rapper Might Be Planning To Drop An AlbumThere are "rumblings" of further projects from Kanye, says close collaborator Francis & The Lights.By Trevor Smith
- InterviewsChance The Rapper Gives Update On "Good Ass Job" Collab Album With Kanye West"We definitely have at least two songs I could say I know would be on 'Good Ass Job.'"By Danny Schwartz