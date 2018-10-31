Girl Code
- MusicGirll Codee Trend After "Wild 'N Out" PerformanceThe Brooklyn rap group caught a lot of attention for appearing on Nick Cannon's "Kick 'Em Out The Classroom" segment.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- GramRick Ross's Ex Blasts Ex-Friend Jennifer Williams For Allegedly Dating RapperRick Ross is at the center of a disagreement between Briteady and her former friend Jennifer Williams after the reality star promoted his rosé.By Erika Marie
- MusicYung Miami Says JT Will Be Released This Month & Lil Yachty Talks Writing "Act Up"The next City Girls record is scheduled to drop in Spring of 2020.By Erika Marie
- MusicYung Miami Hated "Act Up" When She First Heard It, Says JT Will Be Home This SummerFree JT.By Erika Marie
- MusicHazel-E Claims Beef With Yung Miami Is Squashed, Alleges JT's Also PregnantHazel-E takes the high road in her beef with City Girls.By Aron A.
- MusicLil Yachty Wrote All Of City Girls' Banger "Act Up" Except For J.T.'s Final VerseYachty with the bars. By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentJordyn Woods Reportedly Also "Hooked Up" With Khloe's Ex James HardenJordyn Woods confided in friends that she also hooked up with Houston Rockets star James Harden.By Alex Zidel
- MusicCardi B Shares Trailer For City Girls' "Twerk" Heavy Music VideoThe most popular song from "Girl Code" will be getting a new video.By Alex Zidel
- MusicThe City Girls Debut On Billboard 200 Chart With "Girl Code"It's the City Girls.By Milca P.
- Music VideosCity Girls & Lil Baby Blow A Bag In The "Season" Music VideoCity Girls and Lil Baby link up for their new "Season" music video.By Aron A.
- NewsCity Girls Have No Time For A "Broke Boy"The City Girls have a message. By hnhh
- NewsLil Baby & City Girls Remind Us What "Season" It Is In New TrackLil Baby is a solid addition to this City Girls track. By hnhh
- NewsCardi B Joins City Girls For New Version Of Booty-Shaking Anthem "Twerk"Cardi B liked City Girls' song so much that she hopped on the remix.By Alex Zidel
- NewsCity Girls Grab Cardi B, Lil Baby, & Jacquees For "Girl Code"The queens are back. By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicCity Girls' "Girl Code" Features Lil Baby & Jacquees"Girl Code" drops this week. By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicCity Girls Announce New Album "Girl Code"City Girls are dropping their new album "Girl Code" next month.By Aron A.