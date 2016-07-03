gentrification
- PoliticsBreonna Taylor’s Family Says No-Knock Warrant Tied To Gentrification PlanBreonna Taylor's family is updating their lawsuit against Louisville with some shocking new allegations. By Madusa S.
- MusicThe Notorious B.I.G's Brooklyn Childhood Home Is Up For Rent For $4KThe Notorious B.I.G's "one-room shack" is now a three-bedroom home in Brooklyn.By Aron A.
- Original ContentThe Sustained Cultural Significance Of "The Boondocks"“Excuse me, everyone. I have a brief announcement to make: Jesus was Black, Ronald Reagan was the devil, and the government is lying about 9/11. Thank you for your time. And goodnight.”By Luke Hinz
- MusicJay Z Spits Woke, Nipsey Hussle-Inspired Freestyle At Webster Hall Re-Opening"Gentrify your own hood before these people do it," Jay rapped.By Erika Marie
- MusicJ. Cole's Dreamville Festival Bashed By Raleigh ActivistJoshua Bishop isn't down for Dreamville Festival. By Aron A.
- SocietyAfropunk Gives Festival-Goers The Boot Over Politically-Charged T-ShirtsA prominent sex educator and writer details their account of mistreatment at this year's Afropunk festival.By Devin Ch
- SocietyStarbucks Changes Bathroom Policy In Response To Racial BoycottsIs Starbucks doing enough to strengthen its bond with communities across America?By Devin Ch
- NewsZion I "Tech $" VideoZion I shows what it's like to be the victim of gentrification in the new video to "Tech $." By Angus Walker