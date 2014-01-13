gender equality
- Original ContentIs Megan Thee Stallion Right About Hip-Hop's Gender Bias?Amid Megan Thee Stallion's claims of gender inequality, we look at the changing perceptions of women in hip-hop and how to right historical wrongs once and for all.By Robert Blair
- MusicMeek Mill, Nicki Minaj, Cardi B & More Join Diversity Task ForceThe partnership includes 200 music industry figures and entities.By Zaynab
- MusicCardi B, Post Malone & Ariana Grande Join Grammy's New Feminist-InitiativeThe Grammy's are set to introduce a pro-diversity campaign aimed at gender equality.By Devin Ch
- SocietyBette Midler Sparks Uproar With "Women Are The N-Word Of The World" TweetThe veteran actress has become the subject of a twitter takedown. By hnhh
- EntertainmentAmber Rose Preaches Body Positivity With Nude Fortune PhotoshootAmber Rose goes nude to prove she's body positive. By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentOprah, Chadwick Boseman, & More Sign Open Letter Fighting Gender InequalityThe letter features over 140 signatures. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentCannes Festival Sexual Harassment Hotline Receiving Several Calls A DayGender Inequality at the forefront of this year's Cannes Film Festival.By Devin Ch
- SportsLeBron James Endorses Women As Coaches In The NBALeBron James is all for women holding senior positions across the NBA.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentMo'nique Claps Back At Charlamagne Tha God On Breakfast ClubMo'nique bites back after being branded "Donkey of the Day", squares off with Charlamagne tha God live on the Breakast Club.By Devin Ch
- Music VideosBeyonce Releases "Freedom" Video For International Day Of The GirlBeyonce drops "Freedom" video in honor of International Day Of Girl.By Aron A.
- NewsBeyonce Writes Essay On The Myth Of Gender EqualityBeyonce has penned an essay called "Gender Equality is a Myth!" for The Shriver Report.By Trevor Smith