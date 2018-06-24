gamestop
- MusicJa Rule Advises Robinhood Amidst Stock Market ChaosAs the stock market continues to face unexpected chaos, Ja Rule sits down to share his insight into the unfolding madness. By Mitch Findlay
- SportsNY Mets Owner Deletes Twitter Amid Backlash For Short Position In GameStopThe owner of the New York Mets has deactivated his Twitter after fans learned he has money in Melvin Capital Management.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureRobinhood App Faces Class-Action Lawsuit After Barring Users From Buying SharesAfter Reddit users helped several stocks soar, Robinhood barred purchasing shares from those companies and was flooded with backlash.By Erika Marie
- PoliticsAOC & Elon Musk Come To An Agreement On Robinhood InsanityAOC and Elon Musk are both disgusted by what happened on Wall Street this week.By Alexander Cole
- RandomMark Cuban Questions Robinhood's Decision To Ban GameStop TradesMark Cuban doesn't think Robinhood has the capital to pay people out.By Alexander Cole
- SportsJaVale McGee Expresses Confusion Over GameStop-Robinhood FiascoJaVale McGee is just as confused as the rest of us.By Alexander Cole
- MusicJa Rule Slams Robinhood's GameStop Stock BlockAs the stock market continues to plunge into unexpected chaos, Ja Rule advises GameStop investors to "hold the line." By Mitch Findlay
- Pop CultureTrevor Noah Impersonates Margot Robbie To Explain GameStop SagaThe comedian explained the financial fiasco while impersonating Robbie's memorable scene in "The Big Short."By Madusa S.
- Pop CultureReddit Forum Causes GameStop & AMC Stocks To Soar As Users Take On Wall StreetThe Reddit users led a chaotic revolt against big Wall Street hedge funds. By Madusa S.
- NewsJay Critch Surprises Fans With New "GameStop" FreestyleJay Critch still has control in his latest freestyle, titled "GameStop".By Alex Zidel
- GamingBoston GameStop Tells Employees To Wear Plastic Bags To Stay OpenA GameStop in Boston attempted to remain open by having employees wear plastic bags on their hands.By Cole Blake
- GamingGameStop Surrenders To Public Pressure & Closes For CoronavirusGameStop concedes to the Coronavirus and will close its doors, despite considering itself an essential business.By Cole Blake
- SocietyGamestop Sparks Outrage Over Decision To Stay OpenGamestop's stubborn decision to label themselves an "essential" business amid pandemic has drawn the public ire.By Mitch Findlay
- MusicBow Wow Giving All His Money Away & Quitting Rap To "Work At GameStop"Bow Wow blows up on Twitter & claims to be giving away all his money.By Alex Zidel
- GamingGameStop In Talks With Several Companies For A Buyout: ReportThe tables may have turned on Gamestop.By Karlton Jahmal