game 5
- SportsDenver Nuggets Win 2023 NBA Finals, Their First In Franchise HistoryAfter a nail-biting Game 5 against the Miami Heat, the Nuggets team this year completed an astonishing season and a dominant Finals run.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SportsE-40 Has Wholesome Run-In With Jay-Z & Blue Ivy During NBA Finals: Twitter ReactsE-40 was seen meeting up with Jay-Z and Blue Ivy at Game 5 of the NBA Finals and fans on Twitter were loving the wholesome moment.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureRich Paul Hinted At Dating Adele Back In MayRich Paul may have been dating Adele for much longer than people realize.By Cole Blake
- SportsGiannis Antetokounmpo Says Bucks "Don't Stop" When Asked About Multiple 0-2 ComebacksThe Bucks came back against the Nets as well. By Karlton Jahmal
- SportsAdele, LeBron James, & Lil Wayne Among List Of Stars At Bucks V. Suns Game 5The stars were out for Giannis' 3rd finals win in a row. By Karlton Jahmal
- SportsJay Williams To Miss Remainder Of NBA Finals Coverage After Contracting COVID-19Jay Williams has been removed from ABC's NBA Finals coverage after testing positive for COVID-19.By Cole Blake
- SportsLeBron James On Danny Green's Game 5 Miss: "We Trusted Him... It Just Didn't Go"LeBron James commented on Danny Green's final shot attempt after Game 5.By Cole Blake
- SportsSteph Curry's Sister Trolls Tory Lanez With Ayesha Curry Trade RemarkSydel Curry gets back at Tory Lanez after saying he would trade Ayesha Curry out of the black community.By Alex Zidel
- SportsKevin Durant Officially Cleared To Play In Game 5"He's been cleared, so he's going to play," said Warriors' coach Steve Kerr 90 minutes before tipoff.By Devin Ch
- SportsKevin Durant Finally Practices With Team, Extending Hope For "Angst-Ridden" WarriorsSteve Kerr is even "more hopeful" of Kevin Durant's return before the NBA Finals come to an end.By Devin Ch
- SportsDrake Offers To Fix His "Twin" Fred VanVleet's Chipped Tooth After Game 4Drake's giving Fred VanVleet the ultimate Canadian experience with free health care.By Aron A.
- SportsJames Harden Unfazed By Shooting Woes: "Who Cares? We're Winning"He does have a point.By Devin Ch
- SportsComedian Lil Duval Hilariously Reacts To Draymond Green's Late-Game TurnoverLil Duval has had enough of Draymond Green this series.By Kyle Rooney
- SportsHouston Rockets Owner & Travis Scott Honor Sante Fe Students Before Game 5Watch Travis Scott & the Rockets owner say some encouraging words to the students of Sante Fe High School.By Kevin Goddard
- SportsLeBron James Hits Game-Winning Buzzer Beater Against PacersThe King does it again.By Kevin Goddard
- SportsMeek Mill Hung Out With The Villanova Wildcats Before Sixers' Game 5South Philly in the Building.By Devin Ch
- MusicKevin Hart Teases Meek Mill After Prison Release: "Meek Got Fat As Sh-t"Kevin Hart & Meek Mill enjoyed the Sixers game from courtside.By Alex Zidel
- SportsMeek Mill Rings Ceremonial Bell At 76ers Game To Massive ApplauseMeek's home and Philly's stoked on it.By Aron A.
- SportsFan Pays Record Amount For 2 Floor Seats To Tonight's NBA Finals Game 5Somebody is going to be sitting in the most expensive seats in NBA history tonight.By Kyle Rooney
- SportsLeBron James, Kyrie Irving Set NBA Record In Game 5 WinHistoric performances from LeBron and Kyrie force Game 6.By Kyle Rooney
- SportsDraymond Green Will Be Watching Tonight's Game 5 From A Suite At The Oakland Athletics GameDraymond is not even allowed in the arena tonight.By Kyle Rooney
- SportsDraymond Green Suspended For Game 5 Of The NBA FinalsWarriors will look to close out the series without Draymond.By Kyle Rooney
- Sports5 People Who Are Secretly Hoping The Warriors Lose Game 5GSW is playing for their playoff lives tonightBy Kyle Rooney