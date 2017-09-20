fued
- MusicAll Of Bhad Bhabie's Public ControversiesAfter making over $50 million on OnlyFans and launching her own label, BHAD Music, Bhad Bhabie says though she has matured, she'll always have an attitude.By Molly Byrne
- Music22Gz Fires More Shots At CJ: "You Ain't Whoopty"Although he didn't mention him by name, 22Gz's recent "you ain't Whoopty" comment via Instagram was clearly aimed at fellow New York rapper CJ.By Keenan Higgins
- MusicSkai Jackson Files Restraining Order Against Bhad Bhabie Over Death ThreatsFollowing their online feud this week, Skai Jackson has filed a restraining order against Bhad Bhabie.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicNicki Minaj On Fan's Comment About Suing Cardi B And Her Sister: "To God Be The Glory"Nicki had to step in the comment section real quick. By hnhh
- MusicCardi B's Sister Suggests Nicki Minaj Leaked Cardi's Number To Fans"It's easy for y'all to ask my why I'm bothered, why I care so much."By hnhh
- EntertainmentBlac Chyna's Mother Tokyo Toni Begs Rob Kardashian To Let Her See DreamRelations between Tokyo and Chyna remain strained. By hnhh
- MusicNicki Minaj Graces The Cover Of The Harper’s Bazaar Music Icon IssueNicki looks effortlessly chic, and like no one is stopping her bag. By hnhh
- MusicRihanna Sings Ciara Song At Karaoke Years After Their Public FalloutRihanna's recent night out included a sing along to a Ciara track. By hnhh
- MusicCardi B's Sister Has Some Words For Nicki Minaj Amid NYFW BrawlHennessy Carolina doesn't play. By Chantilly Post
- MusicCardi B's Team Vehemently Denies Nicki Minaj's Claims That She Paid For Radio PlayCardi B's team has something to say. By Chantilly Post
- MusicNicki Minaj, Kendall Jenner & Cardi B Seemingly Keep Their Distance At NYFWFashion Week with a splash of drama. By Chantilly Post
- MusicKash Doll Is Done With The Doll Drama: "I’ll Never Respond To That Weak Sh*t"Kash Doll has exited the ring. By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentTinashe Runs Into Ex Ben Simmons & New Boo Kendall JennerTinashe wants "no drama."By Chantilly Post
- Music50 Cent Finds His Way In Fat Joe's Comment Section To Throw Shade50 Cent's at it again with the Instagram trolling. By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentReginae Carter Is Clearly Excited About Seeing Her Man YFN LucciReginae Carter grinds to "Seven Million" while on her way to see her man, YFN Lucci. By Safra D
- MusicAzealia Banks Says Teyana Taylor Stole Choreography; Teyana Claps BackTeyana Taylor has time for Azealia Banks.By Chantilly Post
- MusicAzealia Banks Tells RZA To Continue "Sucking Russell Crowe's D**k"Azealia Banks stirs the pot on social media again.By Matt F
- MusicKanye West And Jay Z Reportedly Planning On Meeting Face-To-Face SoonAccording to TMZ, the meeting should be going down soon too.By Kevin Goddard