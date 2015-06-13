found
- CrimeAuthorities Report Jelani Day's Body Found In Illinois RiverA cause of death has yet to be determined for the missing Illinois State University student. By Nancy Jiang
- Pop CultureQueen Naija Finds Missing Son Following Ex-Husband Chris Sails' ArrestQueen Naija was able to locate her 5-year-old son CJ after he was reported missing following her ex-husband Chris Sails' arrest for aggravated assault.By Lynn S.
- CrimeK-Pop Star Goo Hara Found Dead At 28There's no cause of her death yet, but police are suspecting suicide. By Kevin Goddard
- CrimeMexican Authorities Find Mass Grave With At Least 29 Bodies In Plastic BagsA mass grave was discovered in Mexico recently with at least 29 bodies in over 100 plastic bags.By Kevin Goddard
- SocietyPolice Seize $1.3 Million Worth Of Cocaine At JFK AirportA drug dealer lost $1.3 million worth of cocaine in a suitcase that was found at JFK.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicMac Miller Died Hours Before His Body Was FoundMac Miller was dead hours before his body was discovered.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentMTV Star Jesse Camp Has Been Found After Being Reported MissingIt seems like Camp just wants to be left alone. By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicPolice Recover TDE Producer MixedByAli’s Stolen Hard Drive Containing Unreleased MusicPolice have found TDE producer MixedByAli's stolen hard drive.By Kevin Goddard
- NewsUpdate: Travis Scott’s Cartier Bracelet Found; Calls Back Into DJ Whoo KidAfter today's social media outburt, Travis Scott's Cartier bracelet has been found.By Kevin Goddard