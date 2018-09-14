flights
- GramDaniLeigh Is Tired Of "Mean" People Online: "I Hate The Internet!"In a video, she cried about missing her daughter, and soon, her naysayers came out in full force.By Erika Marie
- GramBig Sean Tells John Mayer About Wholesome Moment He Had With Singer's FanIt was supposed to be a normal flight for the Detroit rapper, but he shared that he had a lengthy conversation with a Mayer superfan.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureQuincy Calls Out JetBlue: "The Pilot Put His Hands On Me"He claims the alleged man-handling altercation was sparked over a disagreement about luggage.By Erika Marie
- GossipLil Wayne Is A Passenger On Private Jet Searched By Feds In Miami: ReportA flight that Lil Wayne is on is being searched by federal agents. By Aron A.
- GramRihanna Runs Into Former Collaborator Paul McCartney On FlightShe couldn't help but record the moment.By Erika Marie
- SportsTeanna Trump Calls Out Thunder Player For Not Paying Her FlightsThis could be interesting.By Alexander Cole
- SportsAAF Players Forced To Pay For Flights Home, Kicked From Hotel RoomsAAF players are upset with how they've been treated.By Alexander Cole
- SocietyJetBlue Pilots Accused Of Drugging & Raping Female Crew MembersDisgraceful. By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicRihanna Shades First Class Passenger For Watching Super Bowl Mid-FlightRihanna called the passenger a "weirdo."By Alex Zidel
- MusicWale Calls Out "Racist" American Airlines EmployeesWale even came with the receipts.By Alex Zidel
- SocietyHurricane Florence Claims The Life Of 4 In North Carolina Including An InfantHurricane Florence is pushing wind and rain at an alarming rate, across the Eastern coastline.By Devin Ch