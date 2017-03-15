flame
- GramDrake Shares Late Night Thoughts About His Dad's Horrible Tattoo Of His SonDrake shares Dennis Graham's unflattering portrait tattoo of him to the timeline. By Aron A.
- RandomKaty Perry Gets $2.8 Million Copyright Judgment Tossed OutKaty Perry was ordered to pay a rapper $2.8 million for copyright infringement, but a judge has overturned the ruling.By Erika Marie
- MusicMeek Mill Teases New “Flame” Dropping Top Of The YearNew music from Meek Mill is on the way.By Kevin Goddard
- GramChris Brown Premieres His Fire New Hairstyle... LiterallyChris Brown goes crazy with the color.By Alex Zidel
- MusicKaty Perry & Capitol Records Ordered To Pay $2.78 Million To Christian RapperIt's not the $20 million the rapper was asking for.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureKaty Perry Copied Christian Rapper's Track To Create "Dark Horse," Jury FindsKaty Perry is in trouble.By Erika Marie
- Entertainment"Wheel Of Fortune" Contestant Loses Over $7K For Mispronouncing FlamencoPoor Jonny thought he had it in the bag. By Chantilly Post
- MusicTinashe Performs New Single "Flame" On "The Tonight Show"Tinashe performed "Flame" live for the first time Thursday night.By hnhh
- NewsFlameTinashe drops off her highly anticipated new single “Flame.”By Kevin Goddard