flag
- PoliticsMacy Gray Wants To Abandon "Incorrect" American FlagSinger Macy Gray thinks that a new flag is in order to replace the "divisiveness' of the current American Flag.By Joe Abrams
- NewsKXNG Crooked, Eminem, & Family Bvsiness Connect On "Hot Sauce"KXNG Crooked & Family Bvsiness continue their spree of Eminem-laced bangers with new "Hot Sauce" visuals. By Mitch Findlay
- TechSnapchat Apologizes For Juneteenth Filter That Had Users Smile To Break ChainsSnapchat has issued an apology for a questionable Juneteenth filter that asked users to smile in order to break the chains of slavery.By Lynn S.
- Pop CultureCardi B Says Kulture Is "Reppin' For Her Auntie" In Rainbow Pride OutfitCardi B dressed baby Kulture up in a rainbow dress to represent the pride flag in honour of her auntie, Hennessy Carolina, who is bisexual.By Lynn S.
- SportsRepublican Anti-Colin Kaepernick Ad Accused Of Racism For Darkening SkinThis all stems from Kaepernick's condemnation of the Betsy Ross flag.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersNike Stocks Soar After Air Max 1 "Betsy Ross" ControversySometimes controversy is a good thing.By Alexander Cole
- SocietyDonald Trump Finally Acknowledges John McCain In Wake Of His DeathThe president had been dodging the issue.By Zaynab
- MusicTekashi 6ix9ine Despondent After Mexico's World Cup LossTekashi 6ix9ine isn't taking Mexico's loss very well.By Matthew Parizot
- SportsCommon Says NFL’s Policy Forcing Players To Stand Is A Business MoveCommon believes the NFL is only concerned with their bottom line - he’s not wrong. By Safra D
- SportsColin Kaepernick Defends Anthem Protest With Jackie Robinson Quote"I know that I am a black man in a white world."By Alex Zidel