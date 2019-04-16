Fenty brand
- MusicRihanna Files Trademark For "Fenty Hair"R&B superstar's beauty company is reported to be entering the hair marketBy Ben de Lemos
- Pop CultureRihanna Targeting Fenty Hair Business With New TrademarkFans react to the possibility of a new Fenty line-- but still no music from Rihanna.By Azure Johnson
- Pop CultureRihanna's Huge Fenty Skin Building Announcement Becomes Savage MemeThe Basian beauty is being light-heartedly clowned for her enormous new Fenty Skin building announcement in Dubai. By Madusa S.
- Pop CultureRihanna Graces Harper's Bazaar With FENTY VisionSpeaking with Bazaar, the pop star turned beauty mogul shared the inspiration behind her brand. By Noah John
- Pop CultureRihanna & Her Father Hug It Out In Barbados After Exploitation LawsuitRihanna & Ronald look to be on good terms. By Chantilly Post
- MusicRihanna Fans' Biggest Fear Comes To Life On Her Latest T-ShirtsRih trolls her fans.By hnhh
- MusicRihanna Reminds People How To Pronounce Her Name, In Case You ForgotIf you've been saying it wrong this whole time, now you know.By Alexander Cole
- MusicRihanna Debuts Her Luxury Fenty Collection In ParisStart saving your coins.By hnhh
- LifeRihanna Gives Fans A Sneak Peak Of Fenty Line With Promotional VideoCatch a glimpse of the singer's upcoming line, FENTY, with first promotional video.By hnhh
- MusicRihanna's Father Denies Using Her Name For Personal Business GainRonald Fenty denies the allegations. By Chantilly Post