everyday
- NewsHodgy Returns With "Everyday"Hodgy's latest arrival was produced by Jeff Wootton, who's known for his work with Gorillaz.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureJake Gyllenhaal Admits He Doesn't Bathe Regularly: “I Find It Less Necessary"Jake Gyllenhaal says he's finding it "less necessary" to bathe everyday.By Kevin Goddard
- NumbersLogic Adds Two New Platinum Plaques To His CollectionThough he's since retired from rap, Logic might needs to clear up some room on his wall for a pair of new platinum plaques. By Mitch Findlay
- Music VideosLogic Morphs Into An Old Man In Marshmello-Assisted "Everyday" VideoLogic and Marshmello drop a short film to accompany their "Everyday" single.By Alex Zidel
- MusicLogic Challenges Drake To Fortnite While Performing "Everyday" On "Ellen Show"Is Drake up for the challenge?By Chantilly Post
- ReviewsLogic's "Bobby Tarantino II" ReviewLogic's sixth mixtape is lacking in several key areas, but overall he delivers a decently solid project that is well produced from start to finish.By Luke Hinz
- MusicLogic Announces Marshmello Collaboration "Everyday"Logic continues his run of singles, announcing the Marshmello-assisted "Everyday."By Alex Zidel
- NewsASAP Rocky Breaks Down His "Everyday" VerseASAP Rocky raps his "Everyday" verse and shares some insight into the recording of the song for Power 106.By Trevor Smith
- NewsEverydayA$AP Rocky drops off some new heat called "Everyday", featuring Rod Stewart, Miguel, and Mark Ronson. By Kevin Goddard