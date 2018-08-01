emily blunt
- Pop CultureEmily Blunt Clarifies Tom Cruise Story: "I Absolutely Adore Tom"Emily Blunt says that her story about Tom Cruise has been taken out of context.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureEmily Blunt Recalls Tom Cruise Telling Her To "Stop Being Such A P***y"Emily Blunt says that Tom Cruise told her to "stop being a pussy" while filming "Edge of Tomorrow."By Cole Blake
- Movies"A Quiet Place 2" Leads Box Office With $58 Million DebutIt looks like the movies are back. By Karlton Jahmal
- Pop CultureThe Rock & Emily Blunt Fight Off Jaguars In "Jungle Cruise" TrailerDwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Emily Blunt fend off jungle predators in Disney's "Jungle Cruise" trailer, inspired by the theme park ride of the same name. By Bhaven Moorthy
- Pop CultureCoronavirus Postpones "A Quiet Place Part II" Release DateJohn Krasinski, director, and star of "A Quiet Place II" took to Instagram to announce that he would be postponing the release of his film amid the coronavirus outbreak.By Bhaven Moorthy
- Movies"A Quiet Place Part II" Gets A Fleeting First Teaser"A Quiet Place Part II" is on the way.By Mitch Findlay
- EntertainmentHollywood's Highest Earning Actors Of 2019: Will Smith & The Rock Stand TallVariety published a male-dominated list of the highest earners in Hollywood for 2019.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentDisney's "Jungle Cruise" Will Feature Coming Out Of Gay CharacterDisney gets more progressive. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentDwayne Johnson Is Making Over Double What Emily Blunt Is For "Jungle Cruise"Does The Rock deserve it?By Karlton Jahmal
- Movies"Mary Poppins Returns" 54 Years Later In New TrailerWatch the new trailer for the upcoming "Mary Poppins" movie. Yep. She's back.By Nicole Fee
- EntertainmentDwayne Johnson & Emily Blunt Unite For Disney's "Jungle Cruise" Movie TeaserThe Rock strikes again. By Karlton Jahmal