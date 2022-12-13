Emily Blunt has clarified her recent comments on working with Tom Cruise for the film, Edge of Tomorrow. She had recently recalled a time when her co-star told her to “stop being such a pussy” on set.

“It’s ludicrous that it’s being spun as something that offended me,” Emily said in a statement to E! News on Dec. 12. “It didn’t. I shared the story as lightheartedly as it was meant by Tom.”

HOLLYWOOD, CA – MARCH 04: Emily Blunt attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images)

Blunt added that the story is “literally and absurdly out of context.”

She further continued: “I absolutely adore Tom, he’s a dear friend and he was a total gem to me. It was said as a joke to make me laugh, which it did in a big way. And it’s still something we laugh about to this day.”

Blunt first recalled the incident during an appearance on the SmartLess podcast with hosts Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, and Will Arnett. She explained that she had begun crying due to the pressure of filming in the “enormous” costumes.

“I was like, ‘Tom, I’m not sure how I’m going to get through this shoot,’ and just started to cry,” Emily continued. “I was like, ‘I’m feeling a bit panicky about the whole shoot,’ and he stared at me for a long time, not knowing what to do, and he goes, ‘Come on, stop being such a pussy, OK?'”

She also said that the comments made her laugh at the time.

Edge of Tomorrow premiered back in 2014. In addition to Crusie and Blunt, the film starred Bill Paxton and Brendan Gleeson.

Check out a trailer for Edge of Tomorrow below.

