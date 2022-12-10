Emily Blunt says that Tom Cruise told her to stop being “a pussy” on the set of Edge of Tomorrow. Blunt recalled working with Cruise during an appearance on the SmartLess podcast.

“We had to wear these enormous suits, which I think would’ve been great if we had CGI’d them, but we wanted to do it in a tactile way,” Blunt told hosts Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, and Will Arnett.

Blunt explained that the costumes they had to wear were unbearably heavy.

“When you hear the word ‘tactile,’ you think that sounds nice and cozy. There was nothing cozy about these suits. It was like 85 pounds. It was so heavy,” she further said. “The first time I put it on I started to cry, and [Cruise] didn’t know what to do.”

“I was like, ‘Tom, I’m not sure how I’m going to get through this shoot,’ and just started to cry,” she admitted. “I said, ‘I’m feeling a bit panicky about the whole shoot.’”

Afterward, Blunt said Cruise just “stared at her” for a while, before making her laugh with his next remark.

“He just stared at me for a long time, not knowing what to do, and he goes, ‘Come on, stop being such a p—y, OK?’” Blunt said.

Edge of Tomorrow premiered back in 2014. In addition to Crusie and Blunt, the film starred Bill Paxton and Brendan Gleeson. Doug Liman directed the movie. The film is set in a future where aliens are occupying most of Europe while Cruise and Blunt’s characters fend off the invaders.

Check out a trailer for Edge of Tomorrow below.

