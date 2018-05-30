elvis
- Pop CultureAustin Butler Net Worth 2024: What Is The "Elvis" Star Worth?Trace Austin Butler's rise in Hollywood, from teen idol to acclaimed actor, and his endeavors beyond the screen.By Rain Adams
- GossipRobert Kardashian Dated Priscilla Presley, Past Book Details Their TurmoilApparently, her ex Elvis got in the way of their romance quite a lot, and the new film on her has re-sparked interest in her relationship history.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicEminem Says He "Stole Black Music" On New Track With CeeLo GreenEm also detailed why he and Elvis are so similar.By Alexander Cole
- MusicSwae Lee & Diplo Drop "Tupelo Shuffle" Featuring Gary Clark Jr. & Austin ButlerDiplo and Swae Lee team up for a collab off the Baz Luhrmann "Elvis" biopic.By Luke Haworth
- NewsDoja Cat Samples Big Mama Thornton On "Vegas" SingleThe track will be featured on the soundtrack to the forthcoming Baz Luhrmann-directed biopic, "ELVIS."By Erika Marie
- MusicDoja Cat "Elvis" Soundtrack Single "Vegas" Gets Release DateDoja Cat previewed her contribution to the "Elvis" soundtrack while at Coachella, and now, the record has a release date.By Rose Lilah
- GossipLisa Marie Presley To Release Tell-All Book On Elvis Presley & Michael JacksonThis will certainly be memorable.By Aida C.
- MoviesElvis Biopic Casts Its Lead Actor & It's Not G-EazyAustin Butler has been chosen to play Elvis Presley.By Alex Zidel
- MusicG-Eazy In Talks To Play Elvis Presley In Upcoming BiopicG-Eazy's gunning to play the Hillbilly Cat in an upcoming film on Elvis Presley.By Aron A.
- EntertainmentWatch Jimmy Fallon As Donald Trump As Elvis Perform "Jailhouse Rock"With a White House twist.By Brynjar Chapman
- MusicDrake Passes Elvis On List Ranking Most Top 10 Singles On Billboard Hot 100Drake passes the "King of Rock and Roll" in his quest to make history.By Alex Zidel