Robert Kardashian Dated Priscilla Presley, Past Book Details Their Turmoil

Apparently, her ex Elvis got in the way of their romance quite a lot, and the new film on her has re-sparked interest in her relationship history.

With the release of the autobiographical film Priscilla, based on her life and her relationship with Elvis Presley, there's a lot of discussion around the businesswoman's past romantic life. As part of her promo run for the movie, which she executive-produced, she revealed in an interview that she "never wanted to marry again" after the rock and roll artist because no one could ever compare. As such, many fans and outlets, including TMZ, took a look back at the potential partners that could've followed Elvis. Furthermore, this led to a rediscovery of a pretty wild and bizarre crossover to think about: Priscilla Presley could've been the matriarch of the Kardashian clan.

Furthermore, reports and excerpts from the 2017 book The Kardashians: An American Drama indicate that Robert Kardashian was obsessed with Priscilla Presley during their brief relationship. While he thought they would marry and start a family, the book claims that Elvis got in the way of their fling. A close friend of the lawyer's alleged that Elvis once called the actress while she and Robert were having coitus and that she forced him to listen to their conversation. Even though they weren't together, it's speculated that Elvis didn't want for his ex to see other men out of respect for their daughter Lisa Marie.

Priscilla Presley At The Venice International Film Festival In 2023

American actress Priscilla Presley at the 80 Venice International Film Festival 2023. Red carpet Priscilla. Venice (Italy), September 4th, 2023 (Photo by Rocco Spaziani/Archivio Spaziani/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images)

Clearly, Robert Kardashian reacted negatively to this, and handled even more drama about his partner. His brother Tom also took a liking to Priscilla Presley, and when she chose Robert, this caused a rift between the family members. Allegedly, it all came to a close with something as simple as a bad meal, or at least, that's what his friend Joni Migdal claimed. The story goes that Priscilla cooked him food one night, and that the Los Angeles native disliked it so much that he never wanted her to make dinner for him again, and he went on to marry Kris Jenner.

Even though their romance ended, but they got to speak one last time before Robert's passing in 2003. During his cancer battle, the 78-year-old called him and "gently" told him that she loved him, bringing closure to their partnership. We can't help but wonder how shocking this will be to those unaware. For more news on Priscilla Presley and Robert Kardashian, come back to HNHH.

