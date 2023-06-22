Elvis Presley’s career is resurging since last year’s Baz Luhrmann film, Elvis. Now there’s an upcoming movie, Priscilla, set to release in October 2023. Priscilla Presley, the ex-wife of Elvis and the focal point of the latest theatrical release, is on record praising what is essentially an adaptation of her book. Directed by Sofia Coppola, the movie stems from Priscilla’s 1985 memoir Elvis and Me, putting the spotlight on their early romantic relationship. While Priscilla Presley might be enjoying this rollercoaster ride of a movie, others are definitely not.

Multiple officials connected to the Elvis Presley estate are lambasting the film, calling it a travesty among other things. “It feels like a college movie,” one official said. “The set designs are just horrific, it’s not what Graceland looks like.” They call out Coppola’s writing and directing as “horrible.” Meanwhile, Priscilla told TMZ, “I am very excited to see the interpretation of my book by the masterful Sofia Coppola. She has such an extraordinary perspective and I have always been such an admirer of her work.”

What We Know About The Priscilla Presley Movie

The film stars Jake Elordi as Elvis and Cailee Spaeny as the titular Priscilla. Prestige production company A24 is releasing Priscilla. The movie will try to capture the magical essence of Elvis’s Graceland back in the day, placing the audience in Tennessee during the ’50s and ’60s. Whether it’s successful in this effort is yet to be seen, and is already a topic of contention. Elvis Presley’s estate is appalled, while Priscilla Presley is ecstatic. Fans of the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll will have to decide for themselves this fall.

Priscilla Presley has been in the news quite a lot recently. In fact, she might be boosting the movie for monetary reasons. She just settled her legal battle with her granddaughter, Riley Keough, over who was to control Lisa Marie Presley’s trust. (Lisa Marie was Priscilla’s daughter and Riley’s mother. Tragically, she passed away earlier this year.) The settlement had Riley paying Priscilla over $1 million. Perhaps Ms. Presley is looking for a second financial boost from Priscilla.

