Hollywood has been engulfed in chatter about Elvis Presley these days, thanks to Austin Butler’s portrayal of the Rock ‘n’ Roll great. However, earlier today (January 12), it was shared that the music legend’s daughter, Lisa Marie, suffered a health scare.

According to reports, Lisa Marie was rushed to the hospital after enduring a cardiac arrest. Los Angeles news station KTLA 5 reports “paramedics performed CPR” at her Calabasas home before transporting her to emergency care.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 21: (L-R) Harper Vivienne Ann Lockwood, Lisa Marie Presley, Priscilla Presley, Riley Keough, and Finley Aaron Love Lockwood attend the Handprint Ceremony honoring Three Generations of Presley’s at TCL Chinese Theatre on June 21, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

The outlet also stated paramedics helped Presley “regain a pulse.”

Days ago, the 54-year-old attended the 2023 Golden Globes alongside her mother, Priscilla, and Austin Butler. She has been an avid supporter of the recent film about her father and was excited about its success.

“My beloved daughter Lisa Marie was rushed to the hospital,” Priscilla additionally said in a statement to PEOPLE. “She is now receiving the best care. Please keep her and our family in your prayers.”

She also shared, “We feel the prayers from around the world and ask for privacy at this time.”

FRANCE – JANUARY 01: Michael Jackson in Versailles, France in 1994 – Michael Jackson with Lisa Marie Presley in Versailles. (Photo by Pool ARNAL/PAT/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

The Presley family has also faced its fair share of controversies outside Elvis’s career. Lisa Marie was famously married to Michael Jackson from 1994 to 1996. In 2002, she wed Nicolas Cage, but two years later, they divorced.

Sadly, in 2020, Lisa Marie’s son Benjamin Keough took his own life at the age of 27.

[via][via]