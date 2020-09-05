Dune
- MoviesWarner Bros. Releases First Trailer For "Dune: Part Two"We have our first look at the second part of the iconic sci-fi fantasy adventureBy Ben Mock
- Pop CultureLegendary Entertainment Confirms There Will Be A Second "Dune" MovieAfter less than a week in theaters, "Dune" is already set for a sequel.By Taylor McCloud
- Movies"Dune" Draws $40 Million At Box Office Keeping Sequel Hopes Alive"Dune" exploded at the box office despite having a simultaneous release on HBO Max.By Cole Blake
- StreetwearZendaya’s Designer “Dune” Press Tour Outfits Are Trending All Over TwitterZendaya has been seen wearing legendary pieces from Rick Owens, Vivienne Westwood, and more.By Hayley Hynes
- MoviesIf Zendaya Ever Directs, She Wants All Her Leads To Be Black WomenZendaya reflects on the possibility of directing.By Milca P.
- MoviesTimothée Chalamet & Zendaya Star In New "Dune" TrailerThe second trailer of "Dune" comes ahead of its October 1st release. By Joe Abrams
- Movies"Dune" Joins "Jackass 4" For The Busiest Movie Release Date Of 2021The release date for "Dune" has been moved up to October , when it will face off against serveral highly anticipated films, including "Jackass 4," "The French Dispatch," and "Last Night In SoHo."By Joshua Robinson
- EntertainmentKid Cudi Receives Present From Timothee Chalamet Ahead Of "Dune" ReleaseThe rapper and actor have been friends for some time now.By Kevin Quinitchett
- MoviesChristopher Nolan Says Warner Bros' New HBO Max Deal Is "A Great Danger"Christopher Nolan is doubling down on his take on Warner Bros' choice to release their 2021 films on HBO Max.By Cole Blake
- MoviesZendaya And Timothée Chalamet Face Off Against Giant Sandworms In New "Dune" TrailerThe trailer for "Dune" is here and it's stunning.By Dre D.
- Pop CultureJohn Legends Says Jason Mamoa Could Win "Sexiest Man Alive"John Legend says he is ready to give up the "Sexiest Man Alive" title.By Cole Blake