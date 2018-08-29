drug enforcement administration
- PoliticsBiden Backs Bill To End Sentencing Disparity Between Crack & Powder CocaineThe law has had a disproportionate effect on Black Americans. By Madusa S.
- CrimeDEA Sting Seizes $3 Million In Cocaine, Meth, & Fentanyl $3 million worth of drugs is off of the streets because of one sting operation. By Dominiq R.
- BeefJa Rule Hits Back At 50 Cent With Alleged Evidence The Rapper SnitchedJa Rule posts paperwork that points to 50 Cent as an informant in Lodi Mack's murder.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentElderly Couple Receive $7 Million Dollars Worth Of Meth By Mistake: ReportWrong address?By Aida C.
- SocietyTrump Creates Secret Committee To Combat MarijuanaThe Trump administration reportedly recruited 14 federal agencies and the DEA for the committee.
By Aron A.