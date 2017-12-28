drug addict
- GossipAzealia Banks' Mom Calls Her A Drug Addict & Wishes She Were Dead In Shared TextsAzealia Banks shared several recent text messages with her mother, in which she calls her a drug addict, calls her a "piece of sh*t," and more.ByAlex Zidel26.8K Views
- MusicLil Pump Claims He's Quitting Smoking WeedLil Pump appears to be rebranding from his "drug addict" persona. ByMitch Findlay8.0K Views
- SneakersLil Pump Shares How He Wakes Up: Lean, Blunts, Chains, & MoreLil Pump flexes his material belongings and gets buzzed.ByAlex Zidel7.0K Views
- EntertainmentWendy Williams Speaks On Past Crack Cocaine Abuse: "I Am A Walking Addict"Wendy Williams says "crack is wack."ByAlex Zidel55.1K Views
- EntertainmentKim Kardashian's Mom Was Worried She Would Become A "Crazy Drug Addict"Kim Kardashian nipped her ecstasy habit before it got worse. ByChantilly Post2.4K Views
- MusicDemi Lovato's Drug Dealer Finally Speaks: "She Knew What She Was Taking"Their relationship was more than simply transactional.ByZaynab19.0K Views
- MusicLil Pump Gets New Rolling Stones Inspired "Drug Addict" ChainLil Pump gets another new piece to add to his collection.ByAron A.16.4K Views
- MusicAugust Alsina Reveals Percocet Addiction On Jada Pinkett Smith's "Red Table Talk"August Alsina opens up about his issues with drug addiction.ByAlex Zidel12.6K Views
- MusicLil Pump Claims He's "Drug-Free" Hours After Dropping "Drug Addicts" SongWhich one is it, Dr. Pump?ByAlex Zidel14.5K Views
- MusicLil Pump Breaks Down The Three Different Types Of "Eskeetit"Lil Pump has it down to a science.ByAron A.6.8K Views
- MusicLil Xan Freaks Out After Discovering His Father "Is A Crackhead"Lil Xan was shook when he found out about his father's drug addiction.ByAlex Zidel28.1K Views
- MusicLil Pump Spotted Hanging Out With Charlie SheenLil Pump calls on Charlie Sheen for what looks to be an upcoming music video.ByKevin Goddard9.9K Views
- MusicLil Pump Previews "Drug Addict" Song After Months Of SobrietyLil Pump reaches out to his audience for some feedback.ByDevin Ch18.3K Views
- Entertainment"Dr. Phil Show" Reportedly Encourages Addicts To Use Drugs & Alcohol To Up RatingsNew allegations indicate foul play on the set of Dr. Phil's hit talk show. ByDavid Saric14.1K Views