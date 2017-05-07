DROGAS Wave
- MusicLupe Fiasco Delivers Intimate Rendition Of "Mural Jr." In A Single TakeLupe Fiasco goes acapella. By Mitch Findlay
- ReviewsLupe Fiasco "DROGAS Wave" ReviewLupe drops his strongest effort since "The Cool," enough to erase our memories of "DROGAS Light."By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicLupe Fiasco Challenges Publications Over "DROGAS WAVE" ReviewsLupe Fiasco leads the charge, meeting naysaying critics in an open field. By Mitch Findlay
- NewsLupe Fiasco & Damian Marley Promote Black Excellence On "Kingdom"Lupe and Damian deliver a powerful banger. By Karlton Jahmal
- SportsLupe Fiasco Opens Up To Reddit Fans With "DROGAS WAVE" Easter EggsLupe Fiasco is still feeding the wire he set up with Redditors.By Devin Ch
- NewsLupe Fiasco Begs For Patient Understanding On "WAV Files"The nautical imagery is consistent throughout.By Devin Ch
- MusicLupe Fiasco's "DROGAS WAVE:" The Production Credits21 different producers were part of Lupe Fiasco latest project.By Devin Ch
- NewsStream Lupe Fiasco's "Drogas Wave" ProjectLupe Fiasco drops off his long awaited "Drogas Wave" album.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicLupe Fiasco's "DROGAS WAVE" Pushed Up To September 21 After LeakLupe Fiasco "DROGAS WAVE" is dropping a week early.By Devin Ch
- NewsLupe Fiasco Jumps On Travis Scott & Drake’s “Sicko Mode” For “Pearl Harbor” FreestyleListen to Lupe Fiasco's new freestyle over Travis & Drake's "Sicko Mode."By Kevin Goddard
- MusicLupe Fiasco Gives "Drogas Wave" UpdateIt's "coming soon."By Trevor Smith
- MusicLupe Fiasco Shares "Calm Dat" Freestyle On TwitterLupe Fiasco drops off some bars. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicLupe Fiasco Challenges Kendrick Lamar's Ranking As "Top Tier Lyricist""I'll put it to you like this."By Milca P.
- MusicLupe Fiasco Thinks Kendrick & SZA’s Artwork For “All The Stars” Looks Too Much Like HisIn a series of deleted tweets, Lupe Fiasco wasn't too happy about Kendrick Lamar & SZA's "All The Stars" cover art resembling his own so much.By Kevin Goddard
- Music VideosLupe Fiasco "Made In The USA" VideoLupe Fiasco makes a statement in his video for "Made In The USA."By Aron A.
- MusicLupe Fiasco Says He Intentionally "Took An L" With "DROGAS Light"He says the project was "almost like a compilation of old-ass songs we had kinda just laying around."By Trevor Smith