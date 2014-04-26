drank
- MusicEpic Kendrick Lamar Throwback Shared By TDEWith fans absolutely desperate for Kendrick Lamar's new music, TDE has opted to sate the cravings with a nostalgic throwback clip. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicOffset Confesses To Ebro: "I'm Getting Off This Drank, This Lean""It was never a cool thing for me," admits Offset.By Devin Ch
- MusicSmokepurpp Combats Lean Addiction By Announcing THC Syrup "Purppavis"Smokepurpp is the latest rapper to venture into the cannabis industry.By Alex Zidel
- MusicBun B Recalls Pimp C's Reaction To DJ Screw Overdosing On LeanHis death had people taking vows of sobriety. By Zaynab
- NewsSlim Thug Feat. Z-Ro, Paul Wall "Drank" VideoSlim Thug, Z-Ro, and Paul Wall stay sippin' in the new "Drank" video. By Angus Walker
- NewsDrankThree H-Town legends combine for "Drank." By Angus Walker
- NewsSoulja Boy "Mad As Hell" Over Actavis Discontinuation, Petitioning To Bring It BackSoulja Boy is fighting to keep Actavis cough syrup alive.By Trevor Smith